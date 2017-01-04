»
1-min read

Dakar 2017: TVS Sherco's Joan Pedrero Wins Stage One

News18.com

First published: January 4, 2017, 12:39 PM IST | Updated: 19 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Dakar 2017: TVS Sherco's Joan Pedrero Wins Stage One
Joan Pedrero during Dakar Rally 2017 stage one (Image: Joan Pedrero/Twitter)

Team TVS Sherco - Aravind K P, Joan Pedrero and Adrien Metge - is holding strong in the 2017 Dakar Rally currently underway in Paraguay.

Pedrero emerged victorious in the first stage - Asuncion to Resistencia (454km) - that included motorcycles, quadbikes, cars, UTVs and trucks.

Where Aravind finished 61st, Metge crossed the line 125th.

This is the first time ever an Indian rider is running this race, however for TVS, the world's biggest and the most diverse rally stage is no surprise. This will be the third Dakar outing for the Sherco TVS partnership.

The second stage will be run between Resistancia-San Miguel de Tucuman (803 km with a 275 km special).

Read more about the upcoming stages here

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.