Dakar 2017: TVS Sherco's Joan Pedrero Wins Stage One

Team TVS Sherco - Aravind K P, Joan Pedrero and Adrien Metge - is holding strong in the 2017 Dakar Rally currently underway in Paraguay.

Pedrero emerged victorious in the first stage - Asuncion to Resistencia (454km) - that included motorcycles, quadbikes, cars, UTVs and trucks.

Where Aravind finished 61st, Metge crossed the line 125th.

This is the first time ever an Indian rider is running this race, however for TVS, the world's biggest and the most diverse rally stage is no surprise. This will be the third Dakar outing for the Sherco TVS partnership.

Even going full gas at 180km/h, @a_vanbeveren finds time to say hello to fans. / Mismo a 180km/h, @a_vanbeveren saluda a sus fans.

✋ 💪 pic.twitter.com/RoxW2mYmE5 — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 3, 2017

The second stage will be run between Resistancia-San Miguel de Tucuman (803 km with a 275 km special).

