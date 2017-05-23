Datsun Launches ‘Datsun Care’ Service Package for redi-Go Customers

Celebrating three years of fulfilling the dream of owning accessible mobility, building trust with customers and focusing on their needs, Datsun India today launched ‘Datsun CARE’ – a new service package plan for new redi-GO owners across India.

Datsun redi-GO SPORT brand ambassador and Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, was the first customer who availed the special Datsun CARE package.

Jerome Saigot, Vice President, Datsun India said, “The introduction of Datsun CARE is our endeavour to strengthen our relationship with redi-Go customers across India. Datsun CARE aims to provide complete peace of mind and a hassle free ownership experience. We are delighted that Datsun redi-GO’s success has steadily boosted brand awareness and we expect it will continue to drive sales and the brand’s popularity in 2017”.

Jerome Saigot, Vice President, Datsun India; Sakshi Malik – Olympic Medallist and Sanjeev Aggarwal, Vice President – After Sales, Nissan India at the launch of Datsun CARE in Chandigarh. (Image: Datsun)

Under the terms of the Datsun CARE comprehensive service package, customers can save approximately 10% on periodic and general repairs. In addition, the customer gets a host of FREE value added services worth around Rs. 5000. Other than cost savings, it incorporates almost 100% coverage of parts, comes with 24x7 road-side assistance and is transferable. The Datsun CARE package covers not only scheduled services and their associated spare part costs, labour charges and taxes, but also other important value additions. These include replacement of brake and clutch components, replacement of wiper blades once a year, wheel alignment and balancing, extended warranty with road-side assistance, exterior washes and interior cleaning.

Speaking about the introduction of this initiative, Sanjeev Aggarwal, ‎Vice President, After Sales, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Datsun CARE is an all-inclusive package that offer peace of mind and make it a joy to own and drive the redi-GO, while making it even more compelling and attractive proposition.”

Datsun redi-Go Service Care Package Infographic. (Image: Datsun)

Most associated costs of maintaining the redi-GO are included in the Datsun CARE plan, except for accident damage, tyres and battery replacement. What’s more, the plan is specific to the car, so even when it changes hands, the Datsun CARE plan is transferred to the new owner. This benefits the seller by commanding a better resale value, while the buyer gains an assurance of quality maintenance along with the car.

The service plan is valid at Nissan-Datsun service centres across the country. Under Datsun CARE, there are three packages for redi-GO customers to choose from:

3 years/30,000 kms - INR 15,500

4 years/40,000 kms - INR 21,500

5 years/50,000 kms - INR 32,000

Commenting on her association with Datsun, Sakshi Malik said “I love driving my Datsun redi-GO, it is a perfect representation of my personality. Now with Datsun Care it becomes more convenient and easier to own and drive my redi-Go with a complete peace of mind. Many congratulations to the Datsun team for this innovative launch that puts consumers ease and convenience at the core.”

