Datsun Redi-GO AMT Variant Expected to Launch by Mid 2017

Datsun redi-Go is likely get a more powerful engine and an AMT variant by mid of 2017.

One variant is likely to get a 1 Litre engine and another will come with an automatic gearbox.

The redi-GO is a similar version of the Renault Kwid, as the two cars are based on the CMA platform and come with a 0.8-litre petrol engine as standard.

The Kwid was upgraded in last year with a 1.0-litre engine and an AMT gearbox, and now the redi-Go is expected to receive the same update.

Datsun is speculated to offer the 1.0-litre and AMT option only on the top-end S trim.

The 1.0-litre engine is expected to deliver 67 BHP and 91 Nm of torque, and will be offered with two transmission options - a 5-speed MT and an AMT.