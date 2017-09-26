Datsun redi-GO GOLD 1.0L Launched For Rs 3.69 Lakhs

To celebrate the spirit of the festive season, Datsun India has announced the launch of the Datsun redi-GO GOLD 1.0L, packed with a host of features and stylish enhancements. Priced from Rs 3,69,737 the limited edition Datsun redi-GO GOLD 1.0L will be available from today at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships pan-India.Jerome Saigot, vice president, Marketing & Datsun Business Unit, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Datsun will make the festive season even more special for our customers by bringing more power, style and convenience in the redi-GO GOLD 1.0L limited edition. Datsun redi-GO GOLD offers an accessible price, peppy driving performance, and a refreshing exterior which together reinforces Datsun’s commitment to offer stylish, high-value-for-money cars to our customers.”The Datsun redi-GO GOLD 1.0L get gold inspired decals on the exterior together with gold-themed seats in the interior. It is available in three body colours: Grey, Silver and White. Datsun redi-GO GOLD 1.0L, comes with a first-in-segment Ambient Lighting app for mobile phones with which a customer can choose the mood lighting of the passenger cabin to suit his or her taste. The limited edition model is available on the T (O) trim level, with smart features such as Bluetooth audio system, and a reverse parking sensor, among others.The Datsun redi-GO GOLD limited edition is powered by the Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT) 1.0L three-cylinder fuel efficient engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. It has a best-in-class ground clearance (185mm) and high seating position.Datsun redi-GO GOLD customers can also avail of the “Datsun CARE” comprehensive service package. Three, four and five-year options are available wherein customers can save approximately 10% on periodic and general repairs.