Datsun redi-GO Hits Jackpot as Diamond Merchant Gifts 1200 Units to His Employees

Companies do present its employees on say Diwali or New Year's, a diamond merchant in Gujarat has has went a step or rather a leap ahead. Savjibhai Dholakia, owner, Hare Krishna Exporters, presented 1200 of his employees Datsun redi-GOs.

Savjibhai Dholakia sort of began a trend back in 2013 when he gifted his employees 1260 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Fiat and Datsun. The cars were gifted as part of the new year bonus, and 650 units were delivered in one day.

Employees who had not received any bonus in the past year were give redi-GOs. The cars all have Indian tri-coloured livery across the body, a report on India Today read.

Dholakia gets all these cars cars on a five-year loan, and the company stops paying EMIs if an employee decides to leave it. Datsun has been quite a success in the small car segment, and has price tag of Rs 2.38 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi).

The Datsun Redi-Go competes against the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Eon in the market.