Datsun Rolls Out 100,000th Car in India
Datsun today accounts for more than half of the total sales of Nissan Motor in India and continues to steadily grow.
100,000th Datsun Car in India. (Image: Datsun)
Datsun India celebrated the production milestone of its 100,000th car as a redi-GO 1.0L was rolled out of its manufacturing facility in Chennai in presence of Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd and Colin MacDonald, CEO & Managing Director, Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited.
Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The 100,000th roll out of Datsun is a strong testimony of customer acceptance and their confidence towards our brand, products and value-based offerings. On behalf of the Datsun India team I would like to thank all our customers and dealer partners for the commitment towards our brand”.
The Datsun redi-GO showcases a Japanese design philosophy called YUKAN and offers best-in-class ground clearance of 185 mm. Since the launch of the Datsun redi-GO in June 2016, Datsun India has offered three refreshed variants for its customers- the redi-GO SPORT in September 2016, the redi-GO 1.0L in July 2017 and the recently launched redi-GO 1.0L GOLD in October 2017 has received an overwhelming response.
“We are very confident that the future is bright and exciting for the Datsun brand in India. We are confident that our challenger brand positioning, unique product differentiation and best in class cost of ownership will continue to drive the customer’s owning and experiencing our products”, added Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.
Also Watch: All-New Ford EcoSport | First Drive Review | Cars18
