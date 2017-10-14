Diwali 2017 - Nissan India 'Biggest Diwali Carnival' Extended by 2 Days

Datsun redi-GO GOLD 1.0L with updated styling. (Image: Datsun India)

Nissan and Datsun India will extend the ‘Biggest Diwali Carnival’ for two more days, October 14-15. The first phase of Biggest Diwali Carnival, a 100-hour, non-stop event held at all Nissan & Datsun dealerships in India from October 7-10, generated highly positive response from car shoppers.To continue to delight holiday shoppers considering a car purchase during the festive season, Nissan and Datsun dealers pan-India will continue the carnival for an extra 48 hours, with a host of benefits for car shoppers. Customers booking a Nissan or Datsun during Oct. 14-15 will receive an assured cashback benefit depending on model selected and location.Customers can continue to avail of exciting Diwali benefits such as free insurance, an exchange bonus, and the lowest finance rate available on the purchase of Nissan and Datsun cars.Commenting on the extension of the Biggest Diwali Carnival, Jerome Saigot, Head - Sales and Marketing, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) said, “Nissan India had an overwhelmingly positive response to our Diwali Carnival which created the right momentum for us. Thanks to this popular demand, we have decided to extend it for two more days for customers still wishing to opt for our attractive Diwali special offers on Nissan and Datsun cars.”Nissan is offering benefits of up to INR 50,000, which includes free insurance, an exchange bonus and a corporate offer, on the purchase of Nissan Terrano. Similarly, there are benefits of up to INR 30,000 on the Nissan Sunny, and up to INR 20,000 on the Nissan Micra MC and Micra Active models.Datsun is offering benefits of up to INR 15,000 on the Datsun GO, GO+, redi-GO (800cc) and redi-GO 1.0L (1000cc), which includes free insurance, an exchange bonus and a corporate offer, on these Datsun models. Financing options for both brands are available at 7.99% through Nissan Finance and Datsun Finance.