Diwali 2017 – Top Discounts And Offers on Cars: Maruti, Renault, Honda And More
We have complied a list of handsome discounts and offers on cars that you should give a second look before buying this Diwali 2017.
Nissan Diwali Carnival. (Image: Nissan)
With Diwali just around the corner, a lot of buyers are gearing up to buy their new car. The industry is bullish on a good growth, and potential buyers are looking forward for good discounts. Such is the importance of the festive season in India that people hold their buying decision for months to buy a car during this auspicious period.
We have complied a list of handsome discounts on cars that you should consider giving a second look before buying your new prized possession. Here’s a list of the top discounts on cars this Diwali-
Maruti Suzuki Alto
Discount – Upto Rs 40,000
India’s most sold car – the compact hatchback Maruti Suzuki Alto is at a hefty discount of Rs 40,000, which includes a cash discount of 20,000 on the Alto 800 and 10,000 on the Alto K10, and an exchange bonus of 20,000 on both the models as well.
Maruti Suzuki 800 Utsav edition. (Image: Maruti Suzuki website screenshot)
Honda BR-V
Discount – Upto Rs 1.30 Lakh
Honda’s competitor to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport failed to grab much eyes in the SUV loving nation. Honda is offering huge benefits to a tune of Rs 1 lakh on the BR-V, all of which is the cash discounts. Also, Honda has initiated the 'The Great Honda Fest' wherein you can avail free first-year insurance and other offers.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Discount – Upto Rs 90,000
Maruti Suzuki’s only premium car offering in India – the Ciaz mid-size sedan is offering a handsome discount of Rs 90000. The discounts consists of benefits up to Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 50000. The discounts are applicable only on the diesel model.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz SHVS. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Honda Amaze
Discount – Upto Rs 50,000
Another Honda car on the list is the Amaze compact sedan that comes with an offers up to Rs 50,000, includes the 1st Year Insurance and Rs 26,000 worth accessories. Some dealerships are also offering cash discounts.
Renault Duster
Discount – Upto Rs 60,000
Yet another compact SUV is also the bread and butter for the company – the Renault Duster. The SUV is available at cash discount of Rs 10,000, along with a 2 gm gold coin. You can exchange the gold coin for Rs 6000 cash. Other benefits include an interest rate of 7.99 per cent for loan, Insurance at Rs 1, Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and an additional Rs 7,000 corporate bonus can be availed too
Renault Lodgy
Discount – Upto Rs 30,000
Renault’s MPV and competitor to Toyota Innova has proved to be a worthy fleet car. The 7-seater MPV can be bought with a cash benefit of Rs 30,000 on the both the Standard and RXE variants.
Nissan Terrano
Discount – Upto Rs 50,000
Datsun parent company Nissan’s compact SUV offering is not as successful as the Renault Duster. But if you are opting to buy the car, now is the right time as customers can avail Diwali benefits up to Rs 50,000, including exchange bonus and corporate discount.
Volkswagen Polo
Discount – Upto Rs 50,000
Volkswagen’s premium hatchback offering – Polo, is one decent discounts this Diwali, but on limited variants. This includes the VW Polo Comfortline Petrol and Diesel versions that come with discounts up to Rs 25,000 and the Polo Highline variant gets up to Rs 50,000.
Datsun redi-Go
Discount – Upto Rs 50,000
Datsun’s redi-Go compact hatchback failed to pull the crowd as successfully as the Renault Kwid. But the company has announced a slew of offers to attract the consumers, including the 'Biggest Diwali Carnival' with a host of benefits for car buyers. Benefits such as free insurance, a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and other consumer benefits up to 19,000 can be availed.
Volkswagen Vento
Discount – Upto Rs 1.30 Lakh
Last on our list is the Volkswagen Vento mid-size sedan that is on a massive discount, making it a worthy buy this Diwali. A cash discount of Rs 90,000 can be availed on the Vento diesel Highline DGS automatic and Rs 60,000 on the Vento petrol Highline DGS automatic. Additionally, all models also come with Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 20,000 loyalty bonus.
1) Discounts may vary depending on dealership location and cities.
2) Discount details sourced from online research.
3) Please check and bargain with your dealer for exact discounts.
4) All prices ex-showroom, Delhi.
