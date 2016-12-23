Does Volvo Hold the Key to Care-Free Motoring?

Until vehicles are truly autonomous, handing over the keys for valet parking, or so that your inexperienced teenaged kids can borrow the car are going to remain necessary and often nerve-wracking experiences for many drivers, especially if they've got an expensive car.

However, what if in those situations and in countless others, such as when the vehicle's in for a tune-up or routine maintenance, you could hand over a special key that guarantees the car is treated with care?

When a new Volvo is opened and started with a Volvo Red Key, all active safety systems are turned on by default -- from blind spot monitoring and active lane keeping to traffic sign recognition. The speed limit is also electronically capped at 75mph (120km/h).

The maximum volume on the stereo is reduced and the adaptive cruise control will automatically maintain the maximum possible distance from the car ahead.

"Handing over your car to a third party often comes with a feeling of trepidation. For those who regularly entrust their car to others, Volvo's Red Key gives owners the confidence that their vehicle is being driven responsibly, no matter whose hands it's in," said David Baddeley, Operations Director, Volvo Car UK.

Volvo is by no means the first car company to develop a smart key for restricting use. The Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger Hellcat models come with a separate "Valet Key" that makes it impossible for the driver to access most of either car's 707hp.

Likewise, the Ford MyKey service allows owners to configure a car key that when used limits a car's top speed and will shut off the sound system completely if seatbelts aren't being worn.

Then of course there's Bugatti. It's impossible to unlock the Veyron's full 250mph+ potential without the second key that needs to be inserted in a slot just inside the door sill.

However, the Volvo Red Key, which this week rolls out globally, is the most advanced solution to the problem yet. But perhaps the smartest thing about the key is that it can be ‘retro fitted'. As well as new buyers, existing Volvo 90 Series owners can now order a Red Key for their car via their local dealer.