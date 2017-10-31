"Dream Project" Acura NSX to be Showcased at This Year's SEMA

The long-awaited standard NSX is already one of the fastest, exciting and technologically advanced supercars money can buy but for this year's SEMA show the company is partnering with NSX aftermarket experts ScienceofSpeed to take the car, and its capabilities, to another level.Codenamed the "Dream Project" Acura NSX, ScienceofSpeed has managed to boost the car's output to 610hp and 507lb-ft of torque.Those numbers aren't massive increases on the stock car's 573hp and 476lb-ft of torque but the company has found those gains through maximizing engine efficiency rather than simply fitting a huge turbo- or supercharger to the engine and hoping for the best. The show car has unique downpipes exhaust and a liquid injection intercooling system that together provide these attainable, reliable boosts.However outside, things get a little more obvious. The car has a bigger aerodynamics package reminiscent of GT3 class racing including ducted rocker panel side skirts, a much larger rear spoiler and a front splitter. The car has also been lowered to improve track performance but not at the sake of usability. It also has a pneumatic lift kit for coping with speed bumps and other on-road obstacles.The makeover continues inside with the addition of black leather Recaro racing seats and a second instrument gauge mounted above the main binnacle for clearly displaying performance data when on the track."ScienceofSpeed is thrilled to present our expression of the second generation NSX unlimited and unrestricted," said Chris Willson, general manager of ScienceofSpeed. "Devoted NSX fans share in a rich 27-year history, and with the second generation NSX reaching the aftermarket community, now is an extraordinary time to be an NSX enthusiast. We are thrilled to share our passion for this iconic platform."This year's SEMA show runs October 31-November 3.