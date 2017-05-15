DS 7 Crossover First On-road Appearance at French President's Inauguration

Countries with major auto brands certainly appear to see promoting those brands as something of a patriotic duty, and that's certainly what's just happened in France with the all-new DS 7 Crossback playing a starring role in the presidential inauguration at the weekend. Although the crossover was revealed to the world a couple of months ago, the Crossback was driven in public for the very first time as the official inauguration car of the newly elected French president, Emmanuel Macron.

The latest addition to the DS range is still many months away from going on general sale, but interest in the new crossover is bound to have been boosted by this high-profile appearance on the Champs-Elysées.

It's now becoming something of a tradition for DS models to be used for inauguration duties in the Fifth Republic. This particular model was specially prepared for its big day by DS engineers and craftsmen who, among other things, installed an opening roof so the president could greet the assembled crowds. As well as the custom-made opening roof, this particularly special model also featured French Republic signature badging and a Tricolor flag to further embellish the Ink Blue bodywork.

Also Read: Evolution of the Car Design Revolution

The special treatment was more than skin-deep though, as the interior was also uniquely prepared for the historic occasion. The cabin had a "Black Art" leather interior, called Opera Inspiration after a district of Paris. The custom upholstery was tailored and created by a craftsman recognized for expertise and know-how in the decorative gilding specialty known as Atelier Maury.

There's a lot more to this DS 7 Crossback than just nice aesthetic treatments and interior opulence though, as this is also a very technologically advanced vehicle too. The new president's car has DS Connected Pilot, which will be an available option when the production car goes on sale early next year and is a feature designed to pave the way for autonomous driving. Also included in this very special Crossback was DS Active Scan Suspension, which is a cutting-edge suspension setup using a camera to identify bumps and imperfections in the road surface to ensure those inside the vehicle, in this case, the new president, can enjoy a comfortable, smooth and serene ride experience.

First deliveries of the 2018 DS 7 Crossback are expected to commence from January 2018.

Also Read: Audi Inaugurates New Facility in Bhubaneswar