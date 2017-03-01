DSK Hyosung Aquila 250 Limited Edition Launched at Rs 2.94 Lakh

DSK Hyosung has announced 100 units of limited edition Aquila 250 motorcycles which will be available in three colour options – Matte Green, Carbon Black, and Desert Brown. The limited edition offering will be available across all DSK Hyosung dealerships.

Aquila 250 is powered by a 249cc V-twin DOHC engine that delivers 26 horsepower and 21.3 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. Equipped with front telescopic suspension and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear, the bike comes with a fuel capacity of 14 litres and weighs in at 179 kilos (kerb).

Shirish Kulkarni, Chairman, DSK Motowheels said, “The DSK Hyosung Aquila 250 has been a high-demand cruiser in the sub-500cc market segment. In order to mark its success, we are proud to announce 100 limited edition units of the Aquila 250 which will be available in three trendy colours including matte green, carbon black and desert brown. We have partnered with various financial institutions to provide interest-free loans for all the motorcycles on offer in the DSK Hyosung line-up.”

The limited edition offerings will be available alongside the existing colour options of blue, black, and red, and have been launched at a price tag of Rs 2.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).