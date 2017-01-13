Ducati 1299 Superleggera Launched in India at Rs 1.12 Crore

Brilliant Italian design and massive speed, yes the Ducati 1299 Superleggera is here. Initially unveiled at EICMA 2016, the 1299 Superleggera has been launched in India with a mind-numbing price tag of Rs 1.2 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).

Showrooms in Delhi have started accepting bookings for the motorcycle that comes with specifications that do justice to such a price tag.

The 1299 Superleggera is the first motorcycle from the brand that has a carbon-fibre swingarm, monocoque frame, fairing and wheels. The overall weight has been kept in check through a fuel tank that has aluminium and titanium bits. Even the screws have been molded out of titanium and hence the kerb weight stands at 167 kilograms.

The engine powering this exotic Ducati is a 1,285cc L-twin Superquadro unit that develops 215PS and 146.5Nm of torque. The bike gets the most powerful engine Ducati has ever manufactured for production motorcycles.

It gets a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter. Safety is covered by Bosch Cornering ABS system, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Power Launch and a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU) combined with Ducati Traction Control.

Braking is covered by twin 330mm discs with four-pot Brembo M50 monobloc callipers at the front and a 245mm disc at the rear. Only 500 units of the 1299 Superleggera will be manufactured.