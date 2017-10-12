Ducati Diavel Diesel Limited Edition Deliveries Commence, Priced at Rs 21.7 Lakh

Ducati has reintroduced the Diavel family of motorcycles in India by commencing deliveries of the limited edition Ducati Diavel Diesel of which only 666 numbered units have been produced globally. The motorcycle is inspired by the energetic dynamism of a post-apocalyptic future and is the fruit of collaboration between Andrea Rosso, Creative Director of premium casual wear brand Diesel Licensing, and the Ducati Design Center in Italy.“The Diavel family has been one of the bestsellers in our portfolio. The Ducati Diavel Diesel is a very special motorcycle that exemplifies craftsmanship and style in every detail,” said Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas Garriga. “Our dealers have seen a lot of interest in this limited edition motorcycle and deliveries have started in India.”The distinguishing features of the Ducati Diavel Diesel include hand-brushed stainless steel superstructure with visible welding and rivets and the red colour on the air intake covers, Brembo front brake callipers, five chain links and the LCD dashboard. The Ducati Diavel Diesel’s exhaust system is another detailed work of art, thanks to the pipes graced by black Zircotec ceramic coating and black silencers with machined ends, on which the new pyramid motif appears.Its 152 HP Testastretta 11° DS engine combined with the Ducati Safety Pack (ABS and Ducati Traction Control) and Riding Modes offer a riding experience that’s thrilling and at the same time safe and intuitive. The 240 mm wide rear tyre is full of personality and, thanks to the effective chassis set-up, delivers both high-precision handling and day-to-day comfort.The Ducati Diavel Diesel is priced at INR 21,72,000 (Ex-showroom India) and is available at Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Kolkata. Ducati India has also launched special festive season offers on select motorcycles including exclusive finance schemes, exchange offers and apparel and accessory benefits of up to INR 1,00,000 for a limited period.