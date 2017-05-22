Ducati India Opens Dealership in Kochi

Ducati’s newest addition to the growing network in India is a dealership and service facility in Kochi, Kerala. The 12,000 square feet showroom, which also houses a service facility, has been established by EVM Motors at Maradu in Kochi. The dealership is claimed to be equipped with modern equipment and a team of qualified and trained service personnel to ensure excellent levels of service.

Ravi Avalur, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We are very excited to bring the unique experience of Authentic Italian Performance to Kochi. Kerala already has a large number of Ducatisti and we look forward to seeing the community grow. We’ve seen very promising results in South India over the last two years and the opening of the Kochi dealership is strategically aligned to our goals in the region.”

Kochi is Ducati’s sixth store in India, with dealerships already operational in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. With over 20 models on sale, the range in Kochi will extend across Cruisers, Naked motorcycles, Super Bikes, Sports Touring, Adventure Enduro and the complete Scrambler range. The dealership will also stock the Ducati and Scrambler apparel collections and motorcycle accessories.

Sabu Johny, Managing Partner, EVM Motors, said “Ducati is one of the most coveted premium motorcycle brands and we are extremely excited to partner with Ducati in India. I’m looking forward to starting the Desmo Owners Club in Kochi and riding together with the motorcyclist community. Customers in Kochi can expect the same unprecedented levels of service and ownership experience that Ducati delivers around the world.”

Ducati will launch five new motorcycles in India this year. The current range starts at Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Kochi) for the Scrambler Icon.

