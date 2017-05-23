Ducati Multistrada 950, Monster 797 to Launch in India on June 14

The Ducati range of motorcycles currently available in India are set to become a bit more exciting as the company will launch not one, but two motorcycles on June 14, 2017. The bikes being launched are going to be the Multistrada 950 and the Monster 797.

According to some reports, the price of these motorcycles is already out in the open. The Multistrada 950 is expected to cost Rs 11.43 lakh and the Monster 797 could cost Rs 7.82 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Both these bikes will serve as entry level offerings in their respective families in India. We have tested the big adventure tourer by Ducati – the Multistrada 1200 Enduro, you can read our review here.

The litre-class 'Strada, upon launch, will go directly against the Triumph Tiger 800 and will serve as a good alternative for those who don't want an extreme adventure tourer like the Multistrada 1200.

The Monster 797 on the other hand, will serve as a good starting point for those eventually looking up to step up to higher capacity motorcycles. Powered by the same engine as the Scrambler, the Monster 797 will be positioned below the Monster 821 – whose review you can read here.

Ducati is also expected to expand the Scrambler range of motorcycles in India this year by launching the Scrambler Desert Sled and the Scrambler Cafe Racer. Other expected launches include the Super Sport and Super Sport S.

Don't Miss: Ducati XDiavel S Review: The Rs 19 Lakh Motorcycle Made to Make You Smile