Ducati Scrambler Essenza, Scrambler RT: Aftermarket Twist by Italian Customisers

Two new versions of the iconic Ducati Scrambler have been unveiled, and it takes a while to just admire what these two have been made to look like. Both motorcycles have been recreated by Italian custom workshops - South Garage and Anvil Motociclette. The two rest their faith in maintaining a motorcycle's original character along with giving it some neat upgrades, as per customer requirements, especially for what the end product looks like.

Ducati Scrambler Essenza

Refurbished by Italian custom workshop South Garage, this Scrambler has been given the soul of a Café Racer. The team from Milan named it 'Essenza' (Essence) and pertains to their belief in "revolutionising without traumatising".

The looks of the motorcycle have retained the original curves of the Scrambler with minimised invasion on its frame and chassis. The design takes inspiration from the manufacturer's modern take on "Steam Punk", that focuses on craftsmanship, material selection and tones.

Every bit of the superstructure, which is made of aluminium, is hand beaten. Also the seat gets a hand-crafted cowhide. The Essenza has been fitted with a new-generation LED headlight, which matches the tail light housed in the restructured frame.

The sitting stance can be customised as per the rider as the handlebars can be adjusted in height and tilt, and the footpegs too can be adjusted to 10 different positions.

Braking has been strengthened with installation of radial brake master cylinders that provide better feed the standard Brembo calliper.

The engine output has been optimised with a 2-1-2 exhaust system built to specifications by the craftsman Fabrizio Fresco. The chassis has billet anticorodal steering plates and super light aluminium rims.

Overall, South Garage's reinterpretation of the Scrambler sports a "vintage racer" style, whilst retaining the Scrambler's spirit, and is absolutely marvelous to behold.

Ducati Scarmbler RT

Ducati Scarmbler RT has emerged after a long history of amazing manufacturers. The original Ducati R/T (Road and Track) was created for the American market, for use in motocross, and was eventually also used as a road bike. Italian custom manufacturer Anvil Motociclette has paid a rather exquisite tribute to a motorcycle from the 1970s that performed alongside others from Ducati's Scrambler line-up. It lived a short life in racing (the six-day Isle of Man competition in 1971).

Ducati Scrambler RT by Anvil Motociclette (Image: scramblerductai)

The RT caught the attention of two customisers from Emilia, who used the Scrambler Sixty2 400cc and customised the motorcycle keeping the engine and part of the front frame and remodelling the rest.

The alloys have been replaced by two 21" and 19" modern motocross spoke rims. It's been fitted with two shortened Kayaba forks. The tank reflects the original shape of the 1970s model.

The handlebar takes inspiration from motorcycles used in competitions held in the California deserts, and braking has been improvised as it's fitted with a Brembo floating calliper and 250 mm front disc on the front and a fixed 220 mm disc on the back.

The bike has been numbered '53', as that's how many days it took to customise it and to give the end product a "1970s American Stuntman" style.