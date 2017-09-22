Ducati SuperSport Launched in India at Rs 12.08 Lakh

Italian bike maker Ducati is known for making some of the most capable machines on the planet especially when it comes to performance motorcycling. But a key characteristic of performance motorcycles is the amount of commitment that is required to ride them as they are not the most comfortable machines of the lot. To cater to those who want all of the performance within an easy going motorcycle, Ducati has launched the SuperSport and the SuperSport S in India at a price tag of Rs 12.08 lakh and Rs 13.39 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, India).The Ducati SuperSport is powered by the Hypermotard 939 engine which also does duty on the Multistrada 950. The chassis is Monster's Trellis frame and the bodywork is inspired by the Panigale series of sportbikes. The 937cc Testastretta L-Twin engine produces 93 Nm of torque and 110 horsepower and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission setup. The costlier ‘S’ variant of the SuperSport gets the same engine in the same state of tune but offers more features – like better suspension, better brakes, and a quick-shifter with autoblipper for easier gearshifts .Both the motorcycles get ride-by-wire which allows for three riding modes – one which limits the power output to 75 horsepower and is meant for city riding, touring mode for all the power delivered but a calmer throttle response and an all-out riding mode which gives sharp throttle response with full power delivery.Given the pricing of the SuperSport siblings, the bikes are positioned below the baby Panigale – the 959. Ducati has been very particular about calling it a bike that's meant for the roads and has fitted the motorcycle with features like an adjustable windscreen and optional carriers which should come in handy for those who wish to take this bike for long distance riding. All of this while being a motorcycle that you can still take for track days during the weekends.Watch this space for the first ride review coming soon.