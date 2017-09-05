Ducati V4 Desmosedici Stradale Launch: Here’s All You Need to Know

When it comes to performance motorcycles then one of the first automakers that comes to mind is Ducati. And this is rightly so, as the Panigale series of motorcycles made by them has made an image for itself as one of the most intense track-bred street legal machines. Sadly though, the company dropped the bomb of bringing the nameplate to an end by announcing the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition in July.But this was only to make way for the all new series of motorcycles which will be powered by a V4 engine which is inspired from their MotoGP motorcycle and it is set to begin a new era of performance motorcycle from the Bologna based bike maker. The global unveiling of the motorcycle is set to be on 7 September 2017 at Misano World Circuit – just before the MotoGP round.But ahead of its launch, Ducati has been putting out teasers of the same. The company is adding the suffix Stradale to the name which stands for 'Street' in Italian.But for those who just cannot wait to know more about the motorcycle, the motorcycle’s exhaust note has been allegedly leaked in a video while the bike was undergoing testing. Being a V4, it was expected to sound good but as evident from the video, it just sounds absolutely fantastic. Interestingly, it has reported that the on board engine will be producing upwards of 200 horsepower even in the street-legal variant of the motorcycle.Here’s the Ducati V4 sound note in all its glory.Until now, there were no clear images of the motorcycle until the images of this motorcycle surfaced on social media questioning whether it is real or fake. While we can’t independently verify the image, we can say that if it’s real, then the motorcycle is definitely a looker. One of the key things to note is that Ducati has managed to keep the single-sided swing arm design despite having so much power delivered to the rear wheel. Usually, when such numbers are dished out by the engine, bike makers opt for double-sided swing arm for better stability.The motorcycle is only days away from its big unveil and will be a good indication of what Ducati will bring to the table in the coming years when it comes to SBK and MotoGP championships.Watch this space for updates.