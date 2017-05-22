Eicher Polaris Multix Starts Being Exported to Nepal

Eicher Polaris has begun exporting the Multix to Nepal. The product of a 50-50 JV between Polaris and Eicher Motors, the Multix is claimed to be India’s first Personal Utility Vehicle. The first lot of Multix were flagged off from the company’s plant in Kukas industrial area in Jaipur.

Eicher Polaris Private Ltd. (EPPL) has appointed Baba Automata situated at Lalitpur 8, Kathmandu as its first distributor in Nepal. The export-ready, Multix is claimed to be a purpose-built and custom-designed automotive solution that is meant to create a new category in the automotive segment, by the company.

Commenting on EPPL’s entry into Nepal, Pankaj Dubey, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Eicher Polaris Private Ltd, says, “This development is a natural step, in tune with our growth strategy. Multix was launched with a purpose to serve as an ideal automotive solution for an existing need-gap in the market; catering to the independent businessman who found current solutions sub-optimal. Consumer response to Multix in India has been encouraging and Nepal made logical sense to accomplish success in the region. Multix is a ground-up innovation designed and engineered to propel independent businesses many folds. We are confident that it will act as an enabler to independent businessmen in Nepal.”

As per the company, the Multix is designed and engineered to suit a family, business and power generation needs of the consumer. It can be converted to create large storage space of 1918 litres and in just 3-minutes, the vehicle is claimed to be configurable for seating a family to larger boot space in order to cater to the business needs of the consumer.