Elon Musk Instagrams Video Showing Model 3 Production
Elon Musk took on to Twitter to release the production video of Model 3 EV, scaled down to a speed of 1/10th to show the production capabilities.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc is no short of a celebrity on Twitter, thanks to his tweets about the company’s innovative products on an almost daily basis. Musk, who was quite busy tweeting about his future plans to colonize Mars and Falcon rockets, got time to give updates about the Tesla Model 3 EV recently (he still believes in land transportation somehow!).
Elon Musk used the social media platform to give a bad news (sort of) about the recently launched Model 3. After reiterating that Model 3 production was "deep in production hell" and plagued with "bottlenecks," Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has now released a video of the Model 3 production on Instagram.
The video was posted to show the capability of the Tesla factory to slow down the process of assembly of Tesla Model 3 if something went wrong. To showcase this, Musk posted a video which shows production at 1/10th speed, not by slowing down the video, but by slowing down the actual assembly line.
The production line was slowed down intentionally to demonstrate the build consistency and to show that workers could stop the robots if something went wrong. We can see robots doing spot welding on the Model 3 chassis.
Tesla is already facing tremendous delay in supplying the company’s most budget friendly EV, that took the world by storm. Tesla recently reported that it has delivered just 220 Model 3s so far, and is far off the ultimate production goal of 500,000 cars per year.
A customer asked Musk if he would get his car delivered this year, to which Musk recently tweeted, "December will be a big month, so probably, but it is impossible to be certain right now."
In reply to the recently posted video by Musk, one of his Twitter followers sped up the video by a factor of 10, to show the full-speed production of the Model 3.
like this?? pic.twitter.com/i8mTXjTvQ4— KHALID COOR (@KhalidCoor) October 8, 2017
