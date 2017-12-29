Faraday Future Teases New FF 91 Video, Shows Aerodynamics of Electric Car

There's considerable excitement and anticipation surrounding the yet-to-be-released Faraday Future FF 91 electric car, and a new teaser video focuses primarily on the car's aerodynamics. But it might be a major achievement for the FF 91 just to make it to market.Faraday has been beset with problems, chiefly financial, for a while now, but despite the turmoil, the company keeps ploughing on with development of the FF 91.The video shows the aerodynamics and design teams at Faraday working together to reduce the amount of drag, while maintaining the sci-fi aesthetic of the car.One example highlighted is how the maximization of the car's interior space led to the design of the roof spoiler, a classic example of form following function. The manufacturer's employees talk about their efforts in the wind tunnel, along with how they have utilized predictive computational fluid dynamics to boost the overall efficiency of the car.The team's goal was to get the FF 91's drag coefficient below 0.26. The result of their collaborative efforts was a ten percent decrease in drag at motorway speeds, which is particularly important because it results in a five percent improvement in the all-important range on a single full charge of the battery.Faraday Future is a would-be rival to Tesla in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle industry, but the end of 2017 might easily have seen the company go under. According to recent reports, the company's controversial Chinese investor, Jia Yueting, spoke to employees at a December 13th meeting about a new funding round, which is believed to be in the region of $1 billion. However, the source of the money, the terms of the investment, and how secure the futures of Faraday Future and the FF 91 are, remain unclear.