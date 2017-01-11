FAW-Volkswagen Reports Record Audi Sales in China in 2016

The Sino-German auto joint venture FAW-Volkswagen Automotive sold record 589,088 Audi cars in China's luxury car market in 2016. The company said its Audi car sales increased 3.73 per cent over that in 2015, accounting for nearly one-third share of the domestic luxury car market.

Of the Audi cars sold in 2016, 539,000 were made in China, an increase of 5.23 per cent year on year. FAW-Volkswagen unveiled a series of new models last year.

Founded in 1991 and based in China's northeastern Jilin Province, the company mainly manufactures Audi and Volkswagen marque passenger cars for sale in China.