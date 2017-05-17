FAW-Volkswagen to Recall Nearly 600,000 Vehicles Over Fuse Fault

Volkswagen AG's joint venture in China, FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co Ltd, will recall 577,590 Golf and Sagitar cars because of a headlight fuse defect that may lead to safety risks, the quality watchdog said on Wednesday.

The recall covers 416,364 Golfs produced between September 2009 and May 2014, and 161,226 Sagitars produced between July 2010 and March 2012, said the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection, and Quarantine.

The watchdog said the defects could cause headlight failure.

FAW-Volkswagen, majority owned by state-owned China FAW Group Corp, could not be immediately reached for comment. Volkswagen China declined to comment.

In March, Volkswagen recalled over 1 million Audi vehicles due to potential leaks and coolant pumps faults.

The German carmaker delivered nearly 4 million vehicles in China last year, two-fifths of its global sales.

