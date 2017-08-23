FCA Responds to Market Rumours Regarding Potential Interest of Great Wall Motors in Jeep Brand

In response to market rumours regarding a potential interest of Great Wall Motors in the Jeep brand, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed that it has not been approached by Great Wall Motors in connection with the Jeep brand or any other matter relating to its business. As per a statement released by the company, FCA is fully committed to its 2014-18 plan, having achieved each one of its targets to date and with only 6 quarters left to its completion.There has been speculation over Chinese interest in FCA since Automotive News reported last week that an unidentified "well-known Chinese automaker" made an offer earlier this month, triggering a jump in FCA's Milan-listed shares.A few days back an industry publication cited a Great Wall Motor spokesman confirming interest, but saying the Chinese automaker had not made a formal offer or met with FCA's board. China’s Great Wall Motor has been making plans to enter the US market from quite some time. The company earlier this year officially launched a new "Wei" brand of potentially U.S.-market ready vehicles.