FCA's Mopar to Showcase Hellcrate Supercharged Engine at SEMA

Mopar is ripping the beating heart out of the monstrously powerful Dodge Hellcat and putting it in a box for anyone who wishes to carry out open heart automotive surgery on their classic muscle car.For the first time in history, Mopar, the tuning and performance equipment arm of Fiat Chrysler is offering a 707hp supercharged engine as a factory-warranty-backed crate motor, rather aptly dubbed the Hellcrate.It means that the restomod community is going to be in for a hellish treat at this year's SEMA show and as the crème de la crème of custom car shows is officially opening its doors on Halloween, the timing couldn't be more perfect.The motor in question is a 6.2-litre supercharged HEMI V8 and it will be offered with all of the other elements crucial in making a modern engineering masterpiece backwards compatible with classic muscle cars from the 60s and 70s.This includes wiring harness, chassis harness, accelerator pedal, fuel pump control and oxygen sensors to ensure the engine is breathing properly.The goal, according to Mopar, was to make it a "plug and play" object and while installation will be relatively simple, it won't be quite as easy as connecting and disconnecting a USB flash drive to a PC."Never before has a supercharged, factory-direct 707-horsepower crate engine kit been offered, and we are proud to be the first to deliver a solution enthusiasts have demanded," said Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA. "This ultimate powertrain option fits the needs of owners and fans who demand iconic performance."Mopar has already released the images of the crate engine but, SEMA being SEMA, the company will also be showing off an old car that's received this hellish transplant -- a 1970 Plymouth Superbird built by Mark Worman, the star of US vehicle restoration TV show "Graveyard Carz." And that particular restomod won't be unveiled until the show officially begins.