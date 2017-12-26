Ferrari 360 Modena Limousine Listed on eBay for $104,400, Fails to Get Buyer
A one-off Ferrari 360 Modena converted into a stretched limousine failed to get any buyer on eBay recently.
Ferrari 360 Modena Limousine. (Image: eBay)
It’s quite hard to spot a Ferrari running on streets, anywhere in the world. It’s almost rare to spot a limited-run Ferrari 360 Modena, which was built from 1999 to 2005. What’s even rarer is the Ferrari 360 Modena limousine that must be the only Ferrari 360 limo in the world. This rare limo was recently listed on the e-Commerce platform eBay.
Surprisingly, the rare Ferrari limo failed to get any bidder on eBay as the maximum bid stopped at $104,400 out of the total 15 bids it received. The current owner of the Ferrari limo was not willing to part ways from this modified limo at this price point, as the reserve price was not met by bidders.
Ferrari Modena Limousine cabin. (Image: eBay)
The 2003 Modena was converted this year only into a 6-door limousine and had 9 owners over its life span of 14 years. The supercar limo has done 51,178 km on the clock and has two sunroofs. It’s surprising that the limo failed to get any buyers even at $104,400 considering that a regular Modena cost almost the same.
This one, however, is selling for a price tag of a regular 360 Modena, with full mod-job, which looks neat. The petrol V8 powered Ferrari is equipped with air conditioning, power locks, power windows, power seats, plasma screens, party lights, suicide doors, CD player, and leather seats.
