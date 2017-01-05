Ferrari's Latest One-Off SP 275 RW Competizione Gets a F12tdf Heart

The SP 275 RW Competizione, Ferrari's latest one-off, has been built on the chassis of the F12 Berlinetta, but for a heart it has a more powerful V12 engine and gearbox from the limited-series F12tdf.

The SP 275 has all bits of Ferrari nomenclature, design and hardware. With chassis from an F12 and an engine and electronics from the tdf, Ferrari aims to brings back the 275 GT of the 1960s, that won the GT category in the 1965 Le Mans 24 Hour race.

The engine is a 6.3-litre V12 unit the develops 770bhp and 520lb ft of torque to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It can do 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds and 124mph in 7.9 seconds.

Ferrari SP 275 RW Competizione rear (Image: Ferrari)

The exterior of the car has been tweaked to look a lot more smoother than the F12tdf, but it also has hints from the 275, like the swooping decklid ‘nolder’ and milled aluminium fuel filler cap. The yellow paint scheme is a tribute to the 275 GTB of the Ecurie Francorchamps team.

The SP275 RW Competizione gets Virtual Short Wheelbase – Ferrari’s new four-wheel-steering system designed to further improve low-speed turn-in, which is one of six settings managed by the steering-wheel-mounted manettino, the others being F1-Trac, E-diff, F1-DC, ESC and SCM.