Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Slashes Prices by Upto Rs 77,000

FCA India, the wholly owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has announced a price cuts up to 7.3% on Fiat Linea and up to 7% on Fiat Punto EVO. The new prices will be applicable with immediate effect on the current model year of the Linea and Punto EVO. This move brings the Linea range under the Rs 10 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The company has revisited its pricing strategy on Fiat products to make them more attainable than before.

The prices of the Urban Cross and the Avventura were already realigned in 2016 and so was the Abarth Punto which is the most affordable hot-hatch in India today, being positioned under Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom.

Offering a price benefit of up to 7.3% on the current model year of the Fiat Linea and close to 7% Fiat Punto EVO, customers will now spend less on registration, insurance premium outflow etc, which optimises the initial Cost of Ownership. This enhances the value of the Linea and Punto EVO product package as both these cars offer many premium features as standard across the range, right from their base variants.

FCA that parents both Fiat and Jeep brands, as part of its vision for 2017, is also sharpening its focus on customer centricity.

Key highlights of FCA after-sales service in 2016:

· 500 customer outreach camps conducted and 6000 Fiat cars were serviced

· Five Mega Check-up Camps were conducted and 25,000 customers were serviced

· Spare parts availability at FCA’s Chakan warehouse has been doubled and has a high fill rate of over 96%

· FCA offers customer an option of ordering spare parts online and ensures door-step delivery