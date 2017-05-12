Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to Recall 1.25 Million Trucks Over Software Error

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Friday it is recalling more than 1.25 million trucks worldwide to address a software error linked to reports of one crash death and two injuries.

The Italian-American automaker said it will reprogram computer modules because an error code could temporarily disable side air bag and seat belt pre-tensioner deployment during a vehicle rollover if the vehicle were subjected to a significant underbody impact.

The recall covers about 1 million 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups in the United States, 216,007 vehicles in Canada; 21,668 in Mexico; and 21,530 outside North America, the automaker said.

