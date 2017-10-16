Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to Recall 470,000 Vehicles Worldwide
The Italian-American automaker said it is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the recall.
Fiat-Chrsyler Logo. For representative purposes only. (Image: Reuters)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Friday it is recalling 470,000 vehicles worldwide to replace a component that may inhibit deployment of the vehicles’ active head restraints in the event of a crash.
The Italian-American automaker said it is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the recall. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into the issue in June. The recall covers 2012 Jeep Liberty sport utility vehicles and 2012-13 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger mid-size cars.
