Fiat Unveils Argo, May Replace Punto

Fiat is about to launch its new hatchback called Argo in the Brazilian market as the company has been teasing about it on their official website since April.

The new hatchback is said to be a replacement for the Punto, which out of production in January 2017.

Internally known as Project X6H, the new car is about 4 meters long and is expected to replace Punto EVO in the Indian market.

Fiat Argo (Image:Fiat)

As per the images released by the company, the car seems to have 17-inch alloy wheels and a big exhaust pipe. The teaser images also show that the cars will have will have an edgy theme with LED headlamps and LED DRls.

Fiat is expected to launch Argo in three trim levels and is rumoured to come with three engine options of 1.0-litre petrol engine, 1.3-litre petrol engine which churns out 100 bhp and 1.8-litre petrol variant making 134 bhp and 184 Nm.

