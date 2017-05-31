First ‘Made-in-India’ Jeep Compass to Roll Out on June 1

Fiat India Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. (FIAPL) said it will roll out its first ever, 'Made-in- India' Jeep Compass production vehicle from the assembly line in Ranjangaon near Pune on June 1.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will roll out the first-ever 'Made in India' Jeep Compass production vehicle from the assembly line at Ranjangaon on Thursday, a company statement said. This development comes 23 months after Fadnavis, along with a high-level delegation met senior Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) officials in June 2015 at the company's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan in the Unites States.

The delegation discussed FCA's investment strategy in Maharashtra and reaffirmed the state government's interest in strengthening ties with FCA, besides offering full support to the company's manufacturing, said the statement. FCA has invested USD 280 million towards localisation of the Jeep Compass and has enhanced the facility to world standard. The Ranjangaon facility has become a significant manufacturing and export hub for FCA joining Brazil, Mexico and China on the global production map. FIAPL will be FCA's sole manufacturing facility that will supply Jeep Compass SUVs to all international right-hand drive markets, it said.