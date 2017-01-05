Five Exciting Motorcycles to Be Launched in 2017

We have already looked at the top 5 SUVs that are coming to India this year and also made a list of motorcycles under 400cc that are on their way to our roads this year. We just couldn’t hold ourselves back from compiling a list of a no holds barred list of motorcycle that does not compromise on the performance and promise some of the best riding experiences that you can have on two-wheels.

So here’s a list of five motorcycles that are set to be launched in India this year that deserve your love and being unable to choose a favourite, the list is in no particular order.

1. Ducati Monster 797

Ducati Monster is one of the most iconic motorcycle designs of all time and currently, the Monster 821 is your most accessible way of owning that design. It’s not all-show and no-game wither, as when we tested the Monster 821, we were impressed by the practicality it offered.

The Italian automaker is now set to launch the 821’s little sibling – the Monster 797 (pictured above). Expected to be launched in the first half of 2017, the bike is promises to be an exciting one given that it is powered by the same punchy 803cc L-twin engine from the Scrambler.

2. Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin

Honda Africa Twin. (Photo Courtesy: Honda)

Honda Africa Twin is known as one of the most capable motorcycles in the world and when the Japanese showcased it at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo, it had every motorcycle enthusiast excited. One of the reasons behind the excitement was that the Africa Twin is set to be assembled at the company's Manesar plant.

The Africa Twin was speculated to be launched in 2016 but the launch was delayed due to an unfortunate earthquake in Japan during the month of June 2016, which affected the development process of the motorcycle at the company's plant in Hamamatsu, Japan.

3. Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Triumph Bonneville Bobber. (Photo Courtesy: Triumph Motorcycles UK)

Triumph motorcycles are known for striking a good balance when it comes to offering bikes that perform like modern day motorcycles but are designed with a conventional approach. Some examples of such motorcycles are the Triumph Bonneville T100 and the Thunderbird Storm.

Promising to keep the tradition alive, the Bonneville Bobber is one of the most drool-worthy retro design to be launched in recent years. It is expected to be the first launch by the British bike maker this year and will come equipped with features like riding modes, traction control, ABS and torque-assist clutch. The pricing of the bike is expected to be around the Rs 10 lakh mark.

4. Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900. (Photo Courtesy: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki Z800 is one of the best-selling offerings from the company’s stable in India. One of the reasons behind the success of it is the fact that, simply put, can give litre class street naked motorcycles a run for their money when it comes to catching eyeballs wherever it goes.

Now, there is a better-looking and more powerful version of it that’s ready to be launched in India this year. It will have a meaty 13 horsepower than the Z800 and yet could be priced under Rs 10 lakhs, making it a good-looking value for money option in its segment.

5. Triumph Street Triple 800

Current-generation Triumph Street Triple, for representational purpose. (Photo Courtesy: Triumph Motorcycles UK)

There’s another Triumph that has made it to our list and it’s the Street Triple 800. Set to be launched in UK and US in January 2017, the bike will be eventually making its way to India. What’s going to set this motorcycle apart from the older Street Triple is the new host of electronics that include a full-colour TFT instrument screen along with expected technologies like ride-by-wire and slipper clutch. And of course, it would be closer to the Speed Triple 1050 in terms of performance which could only mean better rider engagement, just like we found out when reviewing the Speed last year.

It is expected to be priced under the Rs 10 lakh mark and will go head-on against the Ducati Monster 797.