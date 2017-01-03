Five Exciting SUVs Launching in 2017

India's love for SUVs is no secret and every automaker wants to get a share out of the pie which has been witnessing great growth over the years. If the numbers of SUVs sold, and launched, last year are anything to go by then 2017 seems to be the year of the SUVs.

We decided to put together a list of new offerings that are set to launch this year and being unable to choose a favourite, the list is in no particular order.

1. Skoda Kodiaq

The first ever SUV to be built by Skoda left us impressed when it made its global debut last year in Berlin.

The 7-seater is built on Volkswagen’s MQB platform and shares the underpinnings with the Superb and the Octavia. The styling is based on the Skoda Vision S concept, and this design language will be adopted in all future Skoda models. What immediately stands out is the new front-end design that sports a large radiator grille and the two double-headlights create a four-eyed face. The lights are all LEDs on the front as well as the back and the wheel arches are slightly angular. There are a total of 14 paint finishes on offer – four standard and 10 metallic colour options Read more here.

2. Audi Q5

Audi Q5. (Photo: Audi)

Audi's second-generation mid-sized SUV revealed at the Paris Motor Show gets stronger external styling, more interior space and greater off-road ability. Developed to stand out against the latest offerings from BMW, Mercedes, Lexus and now Jaguar, the new Q5 looks very much like the SUV that can.

As for power plants, it will share four-cylinder and six-cylinder gas and diesel engines with the new A4 and A5 models and, like its lower riding siblings, will also be getting sportier versions in the coming months. Read more here.

3. Tata Hexa

Tata Hexa. (Photo: SIddharth Safaya/News18.com)

The Tata Hexa holds a lot of importance for the company and is set to be launched in early 2017. We drove it prior to the launch and it certainly looks promising.

The SUV will be powered by a 2.2-litre Varicor 400 engine that develops 157 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. In terms of styling, the car definitely creates a space for itself in the crowd and will turn heads wherever it goes. The neat design approach is carried on inside the car as well. Read more here.

4. Ford Ecosport Facelift

2017 Ford EcoSport (Image: Ford)

The EcoSport is one of Ford's most popular models, not only in India but worldwide and the company has unveiled the new model of the EcoSport ahead of its debut at 2016 Los Angeles (LA) Auto Show.

The updated EcoSport makes a lot more sense in the Indian segment especially because the car’s competitors like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza have taken a big chunk out of the pie of sales in this segment, due to the kind of onboard features and updated SUV-style design language.

It will be interesting to see what kind of a price tag the updated Ford EcoSport is launched at in India given that now it is more feature-loaded than ever. Watch this space for updates. Read more here

5. Jeep Compass

The 2017 Jeep Compass. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)

Jeep has finally unveiled the much-awaited C-segment SUV – Compass, which will have its North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

Interestingly, the car will be produced with 17 fuel-efficient powertrain options for consumers in more than 100 countries around the world. India would be a key market for the American automaker as the car will be manufactured at FCA’s Ranjangaon facility. What this means is when the car gets launched in the country in 2017, it could be competitively priced SUV. As of now, the expected price is somewhere around Rs 20 lakh mark. Read more here