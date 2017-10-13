Football Club FC Bayern Munich Players Get New Audi Cars [Video]

FC Bayern München, or Bayern Munich, as we know them, is the top league team from Germany and is currently participating in Bundesliga 2017 and playing for such highly recognized team has its own perks. Audi being the partner of the football club, offers the players to choose a new car every year, which they have been doing for the past 15 years.Players and coaches of the club used the international cap break for a visit to the company’s plant in Ingolstadt, to pick up their new “company cars” at the Audi Piazza. The soccer players from Munich are now in their 15th season of driving cars of the premium brand.Hundreds of fans from the region and numerous Audi employees gave the players an enthusiastic welcome. FC Bayern München and Audi have been forming a team since 2002. Highlights of the partnership include the Audi Cup, which has been held every two years since 2009 as a preparation tournament at Allianz Arena, or the Audi Summer Tour.Just like last year, RS6 Avant came out to be the most popular choice among the soccer players, five of whom decided to go with the insanely powerful wagon, including Hummels, Jérôme Boateng and Thiago Alcántara. The Audi Q7 and SQ7 came at the second place and were chosen by Müller and Franck Ribéry. Coach Jupp Heynckes opted for SQ5, while Felix Götze opted for an A3 Sportback.