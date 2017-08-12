Ford Ecosport Facelift Spotted, Looks Revealed
2017 Ford Ecosport Facelift. (Image: Anything On Wheels)
Recently facelift version of Ford’s compact SUV Ecosport was spotted on road revealing exterior details and looks. The images were captured near Chennai by a blog, the location is close to Ford’s production facility. This is the first time 2017 facelifted Ford Ecosport has been captured testing without the camouflage wrapping. The sub-4 meter SUV gets some noticeable cosmetic changes and also gets some new features.
At the front, 2017 facelifted Ford Ecosport gets a new redesigned chrome grille, conventional headlamps with halogen bulbs, LED daytime running lights and angular fog lamps. The car also gets a new front bumper with prominent lines and new tweaked out front bonnet design. From the back, the facelifted version looks similar to the standard version but the tailgate is slightly redesigned.
2017 Ford Ecosport Facelift. (Image: Anything On Wheels)
If we look at the side profile, the new Ford Ecosport gets revised OVRMs, larger elongated roof rails and a new set of alloy wheels that provide an aggressive stance to the car. Inside the cabin, the car is expected to have Ford’s SYNC in-car system with touchscreen infotainment system, rear defogger, and automatic climate control.
Powertrain options for the new 2017 Ford Ecosport are also expected to be the same as on the standard version that comes with – 1-litre EcoBoost petrol engine, 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine, and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine. The Transmission options include the 5-speed manual and 6-speed DCT automatic.
The new Ecosport is expected to be officially launched this festive season. When launched, the car will compete with the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster.
