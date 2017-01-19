Ford EcoSport Platinum Edition Launched, Comes With Additional Tech and Features

Ford India has introduced a technology & feature rich ‘Platinum Edition’ of its compact SUV Ford EcoSport, further enhancing its driving dynamics.

Boasting sharper technology and exterior changes, Ford EcoSport Platinum Edition has been priced at Rs 10.39 lakh (ex-Showroom, Delhi) for petrol variant while Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-Showroom, Delhi) for the diesel engine powered variant.

The new Platinum Edition will be sold with a choice of two powertrains - Ford’s 1.5L TDCi diesel engine as well as a 1.0L EcoBoost petrol engine.

Ford EcoSport Platinum Edition was introduced in dual tone exterior design, featuring a black roof, bigger 17-inch wheels, wider tyres with brand new alloys as well new rear and front bumper appliques.

Inside, the EcoSport Platinum Edition has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that allows users to control several features, including music and video playback. The new infotainment system features Satellite Navigation system as well as a rear view camera to improve customer convenience.

Also read: Ford Mustang GT Review: A True Bred Grand Tourer For Rs 65 Lakh

The Platinum Edition introduces Cruise Control. The feature allows drivers to set a fixed speed at which the vehicle automatically cruises without the need to keep the accelerator pressed during long drives and further enhances customer convenience.

Ford EcoSport Platinum Edition includes features such as:

· Six airbags for the driver and as well passengers

· Peak power of 100 PS (73.8 kW) & fuel economy of 22.27 km/l with 1.5L TDCi diesel engine

· Greater choice with Ford’s 1.0l EcoBoost petrol engine that delivers 125 PS of power and fuel efficiency of 18.88 km/l

· Brand new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation and rear view camera as well as video and music playback capabilities