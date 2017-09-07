Ford Extends Support on Repair of Cars Impacted by Torrential Rains in Mumbai, East India

Ford India is extending special discounts on repairs of cars that were impacted by recent torrential rains and subsequent floods or water logging in Mumbai as well as several parts Eastern India.As a goodwill gesture, Ford will absorb 50% of a customers’ liability on auto part replacement for which they have claimed insurance. Surveyors from insurance companies have been stationed at Ford service centers to facilitate swift processing of insurance claims.The special benefits also include a free engine oil replacement on all affected Ford vehicles, 50% discount on anti-rust coating on the underbody and a 50% discount on labour charges for replacement of parts not covered by insurance.All Ford service centers in affected areas will be operational for extended hours to expedite repair work and minimise inconvenience to Ford owners. The company is also offering 20% discount on booking a self-driving car from Zoomcar, India’s leading car rental company, in case repairs on their Ford vehicle take more than 24-hours.“At Ford, we are committed to treat our customers like members of our own family. We understand that unexpected floods would have caused financial strain to some of our customers and are happy to assist them,” N Prabhu, vice president for customer service at Ford India, said.