Ford India Sales Reached 16,525 Vehicles in September

Ford India’s combined domestic wholesales and exports in September reached 16,525 vehicles from 22,590 vehicles in the same month last year. Domestic wholesales in September stood at 8,769 vehicles, as against 9,018 units a year ago, while exports were at 7,756 vehicles compared to 13,572 units last year.“New model launch planning along with ongoing constraints in supply chain continued to impact our wholesale in September,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India. “We believe these should be addressed by fourth quarter helping us move back into the growth trajectory.”During September, Mahindra Group and Ford Motor Company agreed to explore a strategic alliance, designed to leverage the benefits of Ford’s global reach and expertise and Mahindra’s scale in India and successful operating model. The agreement between the two companies will allow each to leverage their mutual strengths during a period of unprecedented transformation in the global automotive industry. Teams from both companies will collaborate and work together for a period of up to three years.Driving discussions on the future of mobility, Ford also hosted the City of Tomorrow Symposium in September. Involving thought leaders, opinion makers, academics, policymakers and TED fellows, the symposium reflects Ford’s long-term vision to help make people’s lives better by changing the way the world moves with world-class vehicles, mobility services and a wider range of transportation solutions. As part of this strategy, Ford has also signed a memorandum of understanding the city of Indore to work together and address their most pressing transportation issues.