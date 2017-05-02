Ford India Sales Reached 25,149 Vehicles in April

With extended sales and service network in Jammu, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, Ford India continued its growth momentum in April with a steady rise in combined domestic wholesales and exports to 25,149 vehicles from 16,470 vehicles in the corresponding month last year.

Company’s April domestic wholesales stood at 7,618 vehicles, up from 6,531 units, while exports grew to 17,531 vehicles from 9,939 units in the same month last year.

“Ford continues to outpace the industry with a consistent double-digit growth in domestic sales, thanks to our capable and dynamic product portfolio. Our promise to deliver an affordable, transparent ownership experience is bringing scores of new customers to the Ford family,” said Anurag Mehrotra, executive director, Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India.

Ford India introduced sports editions of its hatchback Figo and compact sedan Aspire in April. The sports editions further enhance these two models with a dozen design & performance changes.

During the month, the company started a new campaign, titled The Uncomfortable Question, that shows safety in car buying decisions play second fiddle to every other parameter – be it looks or mileage and even convenience features.

“The safety of our customers and their loved ones is a top priority for Ford. Hence our entire portfolio in India today comes equipped with advanced safety features such as ABS, EBD, side & curtain airbags as well as industry-first knee airbag to keep vehicle occupants safe,” Mehrotra added.

Currently, company claims to have 376 sales and service outlets, covering 209 cities across India.

