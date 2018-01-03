Ford India Sales Reached 29,795 Vehicles in December

Ford India’s combined domestic wholesales and exports in December recorded 29,795 vehicles compared to 23,470 vehicles in the same month last year, registering a growth of 27%.The company sold 5,087 vehicles in domestic wholesales compared to 5,566 vehicles the corresponding month last year. Exports in December stood at 24,708 vehicles against 17, 904 vehicles a year ago.Ending the year with sustained growth, the combined domestic wholesales and exports in CY 2017 stood at 262,784 vehicles compared to 238,098 units in CY 2016 – recording its highest production & wholesale volume ever.“2017 saw the Indian automotive industry overcome challenges precipitated by the implementation of GST, increased inflation, after-effects of demonetization, rising crude prices and volatile regulatory environment to register growth,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India.“At Ford, we remain committed to India as one of our most important markets, and are focused on the strategic pillars, i.e. Strong Brand, Right Products, Competitive Cost and Effective Scale, to build a profitable business.”Ford’s efforts on delivering differentiated customer experience and surprisingly affordable service cost continue to win customers. The introduction of several industry-first service initiatives, i.e. Service Price Promise and Parts Price Promise is enabling Ford customers to know the exact costs of routine repairs, parts, and maintenance, even before they walk into a dealership.With two of its world-class plants, Ford continues to deliver on the Make in India promise with the commencement of KA+ exports to mature markets like Europe and New Ford EcoSport to North America.