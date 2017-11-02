Ford India Sales Reaches 15,033 Vehicles in October

Ford India’s combined domestic wholesales and exports in October reached 15,033 vehicles from 22,043 vehicles in the same month last year.Domestic wholesales in October stood at 4218 vehicles, as against 7,508 units a year ago, while exports were at 10,815 vehicles compared to 14,535 units last year.“The ramp up for new model introduction has impacted our wholesale for October. We are excited to have the All-New Ford EcoSport be on the side of the Indian customers very soon,” said Anurag Mehrotra, President & Managing Director, Ford India. “Rightly celebrated as THE car which started the compact SUV segment, the All-New Ford EcoSport builds-on the dynamic appeal of its predecessor and is all set to win the customers with its style, technology, and fun of driving.”To be launched on November 09th, the comprehensively redesigned All-New EcoSport will have a rugged new look, a sleek interior makeover, a raft of ingenious technologies and a new engine, offering more power & efficiency.“The All-New Ford EcoSport will be equipped with an All-New 1.5-liter petrol Ti-VCT engine that is smaller, lighter, stronger and more efficient than the previous generation. Continuing to offer great safety with up to six airbags, the All-New EcoSport will also feature a bolder & distinct Ford signature grille and bigger projector headlamps & fog lamp bezel. The new instrument panel & SYNC 3 with a high-resolution 8-inch floating touch screen, supporting Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ makes it a great package.” added Mehrotra.