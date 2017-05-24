Ford Mustang Becomes Best Selling Sportscar in World, 15000 Units Sold in Europe Alone

Ford Mustang, the popular pony car has become the most popular sportscar in the world with over 150,000 sold in 2016. According to Ford analysis of IHS Markit new vehicle registration data in the sports car segment, Ford Mustang sold more than 150,000 units in world, with more than 15000 sold in Europe alone.

While the Mustang has been the best-selling sports car in the U.S. for over 50 years now, it’s the recent global launches that made the Mustang the most popular sportscar. Ford launched the Mustang in righ-hand drive countries only in 2016, including markets like Europe and India and the car has been seeking a lot of attention in these markets.

The overall global sales increased 74 per cent over 2015, majority of which is fuelled by non-U.S. market sales. The growth rate in these markets has been up by 101 per cent with almost 45,000 Mustang vehicles sold outside the U.S.

It was the first full year of sales in Europe and the pony car was ordered by 15,335 customers across the region.* Mustang was the best-selling sports car in European markets including France, Sweden, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Finland and Greece.

2016 Ford Mustang GT Interiors. (Photo: News18.com)

“From the Arctic Circle to the Mediterranean, the Ford Mustang has topped the sports car sales charts in markets across Europe,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “European customers continue to play a significant role in the global success of Mustang. The iconic sports car’s popularity with drivers of all ages and backgrounds shows no sign of waning – we sold 3,600 Mustangs in the region during the first three months of 2017.”

Mustang’s ascension to best-selling sports car in the world in 2016 was driven largely by continued global rollout that saw big sales gains in markets including Germany and China, as well as the car’s introduction to smaller territories such as New Caledonia, Gibraltar and Bonaire.

Mustang is now available in 140 countries worldwide, across all continents except Antartica. Ford recently introduced a new limited run special edition Ford Mustang model, with unique styling and premium specifications for customers in the U.K.

