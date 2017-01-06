It might have taken over 50 years since its inception for the Ford Mustang to come to India, but that has not reduced the excitement surrounding the muscle car. Now, there's a new name that has been added to the list of people who own the car – Dhanush.

The actor hasn't spoken much about his latest acquisition but images of him taking delivery of the car have surfaced online on one of his fan pages.

#Dhanush Anna received new #Ford #Mustang 🚗 car😍😍 A photo posted by 💕 Dhanush Team Instagram 💕 (@dhanush.team) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

Recently, John Abraham got his hands on a very special Nissan GT-R and he took to spcial media platforms to show it off.

Popular Tamil film actor and Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush is not the first celebrity to acquire the 5.0-litre monster in India as Rohit Shetty was the first one to have it after its launch last year.

The Mustang is powered by a 5.0-litre Ti-VCT V8 engine that produces 395 horsepower and a colossal 515 Nm of torque, that comes connected to a 6-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

