Ford Mustang Scores Two Out of Five Stars in Euro NCAP Crash Test

The Ford Mustang was launched in India last year and has managed to get itself a loyal fan following already. The Mustang has undergone Euro NCAP crash testing to determine the safety of the passengers in case of a crash and it has scored just two stars.

Priced at over Rs 65 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Mustang in India comes with a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 that delivers 400 horsepower and 515 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

An excerpt from the crash report by Euro NCAP reads –

Analysis of the dummy data showed that the driver's head had 'bottomed out' the airbag i.e. there was insufficient pressure in the airbag to prevent the head from contacting the steering wheel through the deflated airbag material.

Here’s the footage of the crash.

