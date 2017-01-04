Ford Mustangs Drift to Set World Record For Largest Tyre Mark Image

Ford has set a new world record. Well, not the kind when a company spends millions of dollars to build the world's fastest car. This record involves two Ford Mustangs, sending out a message and more sideways fun.

While Hyundai set a record for the largest tyre mark at Delamar Dry Lake in Nevada last year, Ford has set a record of the largest tyre mark image.

The tyre track image was created by specially prepared Mustangs. The record is very real, and aims to raise awareness for breast cancer.

It’s an image, says Guinness World Records, of the traditional awareness ribbon, laid out on a vast car park in Riyadh.

