Ford Ranger Raptor On the Way

Motoring in Australia reports that Ford has confirmed the new performance pickup truck will be making its global debut in Bangkok on February 7 next year.The Ranger is the Ford pickup truck most of the world outside North America knows best, probably because it's the only one Ford sells in many markets. While Ford does not currently offer the Ranger in the US, now that consumers are starting to warm to pickups smaller than the full-size models that dominate the US market, the model is gearing up to relaunch in the US.If some consumers have remained unimpressed until now by the Ford Ranger and its compact proportions, Ford's Raptor version of the Ranger might just change their minds. Teaser images for the Ranger Raptor were released earlier in 2017.At the moment, the Raptor is a high-performance, hard-core off-road version of the North American Ford F-150, which performs every bit as good as it looks.Although consumers in Europe and other markets outside North America may like the look of the F-150 Raptor, it's not exactly a practical option due to its size in relation to most roads. So the news that a Ranger Raptor is in the pipeline is sure to please enthusiasts around the world.But fans may need to temper some of that excitement when they hear more details.Anyone hoping for a twin-turbo EcoBoost engine in the new Ranger along the lines of the 450 horsepower beast in the F-150 Raptor is probably going to be disappointed.The word is the engine will be a 2.0-liter turbodiesel, which is smaller than the 3.2-litre inline-five already in the current Ranger. Of course, the model that finds its way to America will in all likelihood have a petrol unit instead of the diesel, or like the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, may be offered with both options. The ten-speed automatic gearbox that made its debut with the F-150 Raptor last year, however, will probably be available to all markets.