Forget Bajaj Dominar, Kawasaki Has Unveiled Ninja 400 at 2017 EICMA

The 2017 Tokyo Motor Show is currently underway which means there are a slew of unveils, debuts, concepts and launches taking place. But one particular launch could be a big one for the automaker in markets like India. What we are referring to is the new 400cc Kawasaki Ninja.Gone are the days when the happening two-wheeler segment in India were bikes with 100cc-125cc engine capacity as now, customers are moving towards higher capacity motorcycles. 200cc and higher capacity motorcycles are getting attention unlike ever before and a big example of that is the Bajaj Dominar 400. While this may be a very popular motorcycle, Kawasaki’s Ninja name is very common too and is one of the most popular names in the middleweight motorcycle segment. Now that they have come with an all-new 400cc motorcycle, it will be very interesting to see how these motorcycles stack up against each other.The motorcycle, which replaces the Ninja 300, is powered by a 399cc parallel-twin engine and upon its launch in India, it will also compete against the KTM RC 390, Yamaha YZF-R3, Benelli 302R and perhaps the upcoming BMW G 310 R. And let's not forget, the bike also steps into a segment dominated by Royal Enfield. The Ninja 300 also gets a slipper clutch and is tuned to deliver better low-end torque.As for the design, it takes inspiration from its elder sibling – the Ninja ZX-10R and sports the latest design language and body graphics. What remains to be seen is when it makes its way to India. Watch this space for updates.