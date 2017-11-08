Formula One Legend Mika Hakkinen Coming to India this Week to Vouch Against Drunk Driving

Mika Häkkinen, the Global Responsible Drinking Ambassador, and Two-time Formula One World Drivers’ Champion is coming to India to encourage people in India to join the pact with Johnnie Walker. Mika Häkkinen will drive with contest winners in Mumbai and drive around selected guests in Gurugram in the Caparo T1 supercar while educating them to never drink and drive.In India, 1 road accident occurs every four minutes – and it is estimated that 1.5% of road traffic accidents and 4.6% of fatalities are attributable to drink driving. All these accidents are preventable and Johnnie Walker The Journey believes a single drink-driving fatality is too many.Johnnie Walker The Journey places great importance on Responsible Drinking and “Join the Pact” has been spearheaded by Mika Häkkinen for 10 years. Johnnie Walker The Journey’s “Join the Pact” campaign is brought to life through F1 asking consumers from across the globe to make a commitment to never drink and drive through making a personal pledge. Today, more than 4.8 million pledges have been collected in over 40 countries worldwide and now are committed to collecting 5 million pledges by 2018 worldwide. Johnnie Walker The Journey is bringing #JOINTHEPACT to India to collect over 2 million pledges, and to take the pledge total over the global target.“Driving a Formula 1 car is about staying in control. I believe that I have a responsibility as a driver and role model to help address the hugely important issue of responsible drinking. Johnnie Walker The Journey’s "Join the Pact" is a commitment to staying in control and putting the safety of yourself, your passengers and other people ahead of everything else. It may sound simple, but unfortunately, there are still people who think it is acceptable to drink and drive and I am determined to do all I can to help change these attitudes and I appeal to all to make the choice to Never Drink and Drive. We're confident that people will get the message and make a personal commitment to get home safely and Join The Pact.” – says Mika Häkkinen, Johnnie Walker’s Global Responsible Drinking Ambassador, and two-time Formula One World Drivers’ champion.Ola the responsible driving partner for “Join the Pact” will be giving consumers a chance to ride with Mika in Mumbai on the 11th of November. Mika Häkkinen will drive winners of contests hosted by Star Sports and other partners in The Caparo T1 on the 12th in Gurugram.In Gurugram, at Ambience Island, a mini motorsports carnival will be set up, where Mika Häkkinen and the Caparo T1 take over the streets. With a race track and VIP paddock for the guests and contest winners, onlookers will get the chance to see Mika Häkkinen in the two-seater Caparo in action. Guests will also enjoy the experience of the VIP paddock and motor-related activities Johnnie Walker Style. In addition, visitors will also witness a vintage car rally as they enjoy an evening of high energy, fun and music.